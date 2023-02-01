Electronic Products & Technology

Bittele renews ISO certification

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Production / Materials Bittele pcb pcba

9001:2015 Quality Management ensures quality and continuous improvement

Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based pcb assembly company specializing in high quality prototype and low-to-mid volume printed circuit board assembly, announced that it has successfully renewed the ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification for its facility in Markham, ON. Bittele says the ISO 9001:2015 certification renewal demonstrates its commitment to quality and continuous improvement.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a quality audit and comprehensive process review that includes writing quality procedures and taking actions to improve a quality system. Bittele partnered with SGS Canada, a leading testing and certification company, to thoroughly audit and review its quality management system and verify compliance with the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

“This certification embodies our core values and reminds us of the importance of our strategic, winning partnerships with our customers and vendors,” said Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics. “This certification demonstrates our belief in continually improving our processes. We want to thank our employees who worked with our Quality Department to achieve this monumental goal.”

Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based pcb assembly company specializing in high quality prototype and low-to-mid volume printed circuit board assembly.

 

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Bittele Electronics achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Bittele achieves ISO 13485 cert
Diverse Electronics achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Bittele enhances pcb assembly facility