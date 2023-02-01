Bittele renews ISO certification

Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based pcb assembly company specializing in high quality prototype and low-to-mid volume printed circuit board assembly, announced that it has successfully renewed the ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification for its facility in Markham, ON. Bittele says the ISO 9001:2015 certification renewal demonstrates its commitment to quality and continuous improvement.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a quality audit and comprehensive process review that includes writing quality procedures and taking actions to improve a quality system. Bittele partnered with SGS Canada, a leading testing and certification company, to thoroughly audit and review its quality management system and verify compliance with the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

“This certification embodies our core values and reminds us of the importance of our strategic, winning partnerships with our customers and vendors,” said Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics. “This certification demonstrates our belief in continually improving our processes. We want to thank our employees who worked with our Quality Department to achieve this monumental goal.”