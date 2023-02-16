Artaflex expands its EMS services

Artaflex Inc., a Toronto-based electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, announced its recent acquisition of Custom Rapid Solutions (CRS) Inc., a leading provider of quick turn printed circuit board (pcb) assemblies – also in the Toronto area.

CRS has been manufacturing quick turn pcbs, as well as low to medium volume production in the industrial segment since 2005 and has a reputation for delivering timely and quality service to its long-standing customer base.

“When you couple the addition of five SMT lines from CRS and their focus around power, sustainable/renewable energy and the industrial automation markets with our focus on higher volume pcb assembly, box build, systems integrations and test (SIT), this combination will provide a very comprehensive suite of services in the Southern Ontario region,” enthused Gerry Iuliano, EVP of business development for Artaflex.

Advertisement

“With the ever changing competitive landscape, combining with Artaflex at this stage of our growth will be of great benefit to all our stakeholders, both now and the future,” said Edward Nova, founding partner of CRS. “Artaflex and CRS have displayed the same vision and approach to business since our inception, which was extremely important for us to find in an acquisition partner.” Nova will remain on to lead CRS, which will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity from its existing facilities in Vaughan, Ontario.

GSNetworks acquired at end of 2022

Artaflex’s latest acquisition comes on the heels of a prior deal, which saw it attain GSNetworks Inc., a leading manufacturer of high reliability cables, harness and interconnect assemblies in Ottawa. GSNetworks has operated in the Ottawa region for 40-years, building a reputation for timely delivery and quality service to its long standing customer base.

“With our focus on pcb assembly, box build, systems integrations and test (SIT) coupled with the enhanced service offerings from GSNetworks, our combined entity will be offering the most comprehensive suite of services available in the area,” said Trent Carruthers, EVP and site GM of Artaflex Ottawa.

Same vision and approach

Ron Nicholas, the founding partner of GSNetworks commented, “As we looked to find the right acquisition partner for our employees, customers and suppliers, it became clear that Artaflex has the same vision and approach to business that we have displayed for the past four decades, which was extremely important to us.”

“With the ever-changing competitive landscape, combining with Artaflex, its Canadian and US footprint and expanded service offerings, will be of great benefit to all our stakeholders, both now and in the future,” added GSNetworks owner Steve Godding.

GNetworks will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity, and from its existing facilities in Nepean, Ontario.