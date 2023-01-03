What not to miss at CES 2023

CES, the world’s most influential tech event, is back in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8. With more to see than ever, the show footprint will be over 70 percent larger than last year’s event. For the first time, CES has a theme: how technology is addressing the world’s biggest challenges. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), in partnership with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security, will support the global campaign Human Security for All (HS4A).

“CES is the world’s most exciting technology event, from start-ups in Eureka Park to global brands on the main stages. We are thrilled to spotlight thousands of innovative companies at this year’s show,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Tech advances are helping to solve the world’s greatest challenges, and CES 2023 will set the agenda for the year ahead.”

CES influential brands like Canon, Google, Hisense, Intel, LG Electronics, Nikon, Samsung, TCL and Voxx will be in attendance, in addition to new and expanded areas, including:

Automotive and Mobility – The automotive sector will be bigger than ever, making it one of the largest auto shows in the world with nearly 300 exhibitors in West Hall. Global launches and keynotes from BMW and Stellantis lead into exhibits featuring the latest in self-driving tech, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices for land, air and sea.

Exhibitors: Candela Marine Technology, GM, Italdesign Giugiaro, Magna, MobilEye, Waymo, RYSE and Volvo Penta.

Digital Health – The past few years have shown that consumers want to take their health into their own hands. CES 2023 is bringing even more digital health innovations and brands to the global stage, showing how rapidly this market is growing. Look for advancements in digital therapeutics, mental wellness, women's health tech and telemedicine. CTA's Digital Health Studio, presented by The American College of Emergency Physicians, will feature the latest in technology for diagnostic and treatment functions and highlight the importance of remote connectivity for accessible healthcare.

Exhibitors: Abbott, LOTTE Healthcare, MedWand Solutions and Omron Healthcare.

Sustainability – Global brands like John Deere, LG, Samsung and Siemens will show how innovation can conserve energy and increase power generation, create more sustainable agricultural systems, power smart cities, support access to clean water.

Exhibitors: 3M, Bridger Aerospace, Caterpillar and NexGen Power Systems, Panasonic and Sony.

Web3 and Metaverse – For the first time, CES 2023 will have a dedicated Metaverse area on the show floor. Exhibitors will showcase groundbreaking sensory technology building immersive, interactive digital worlds. A Web3 Studio, located in the LVCC, Central Hall and produced by CoinDesk, will be the focal point of the Web3, Metaverse and Blockchain area at CES. CoinDesk will host industry leaders and visionaries as they discuss the most impactful developments that have taken root across industries, technologies and capabilities. The show will also feature Web3 programming by the Blockchain Association.

Exhibitors: Magic Leap, Microsoft, OVR Technology and SK.

Human Security for All – With unprecedented global challenges, the HS4A campaign serves to cultivate collaboration and innovation across all industries, all countries, to improve the human experience. CTA is proud to be part of this first-of-its-kind partnership with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security.