Virtual event focuses on advancing women in manufacturing

Canada’s manufacturing industry recognizes that it is critical to continue chipping away at all the barriers preventing or discouraging women from entering its work environment. With a focus on facilitating conversations about breaking barriers, advancing women into positions of their choice and #EmbracingEquity, Annex Business Media’s manufacturing group is hosting its annual virtual summit Advance: Women in Manufacturing.

Join this critical conversation, taking place on March 2nd at 1 pm ET. The half-day virtual event will explore strategies to help women power their journey in Canada’s manufacturing industry.

Advance: Women in Manufacturing event offers live panel discussions, a keynote presentation, a workshop and on-demand sessions. This event features influencers in the Canadian manufacturing sector, as well as women who have trailblazed in their careers.

Speakers will discuss embracing equity to drive success, how mentors can become allies and sponsors, how women can own their careers, breaking barriers to move forward and much more. An interactive ‘Ask the Expert’ panel discussion offers attendees a chance to seek practical solutions for difficult workplace situations that women in the industry face.

EP&T Magazine is among 14 manufacturing media brands coming together to host the event include: Manufacturing AUTOMATION, Canadian Manufacturing Online, PLANT, MRO, Canadian Plastics, Canadian Packaging, Design Engineering, Canadian Process Equipment & Control News, PrintAction, Frasers, Glass Canada, Fenestration Review and Food in Canada.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry experts and thought leaders whose shared goal is to promote gender equity, diversity and inclusion in Canadian manufacturing.

