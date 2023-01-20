TTI expands disty deal with ams OSRAM

TTI Inc. has reached an agreement to become an authorized distributor of ams Osram’s sensing solutions.

With the recent merger of both ams (global sensor leaders) and Osram (global light emitter leaders), the new concern has been lighting up the optoelectronics world offering industry-leading reliability and performance with the highest level of miniaturization, integration, accuracy and sensitivity for the automotive, eMobility, lighting, industrial and medical markets.

“TTI is excited to expand our distribution agreement with ams Osram. Launching ams Osram’s extensive sensor portfolio perfectly complements their high power visible and infrared LED products already on the TTI line card. ams Osram’s broad product portfolio provides leading edge LED lighting and sensor solutions for TTI to offer our customers,” says John Drabik, president TTI Americas.

Marian White, ams Osram director of distribution, added, “The alignment between TTI’s strengths in selling to our core market segments and ams OSRAM’s wide array of lighting and sensor technology is a great combination for growth. TTI’s comprehensive inventory of our LED lighting and sensor products will bolster sales and promote new technology innovations in our shared market segments.”