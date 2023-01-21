StenTech opens facility in Philadelphia

StenTech Inc., a leading multinational SMT printing solutions company, has opened its newest facility in Huntingdon Valley, Philadelphia, which aims to provide local support, manufacturing of laser cut stencils and laser welded steps. The facility also features an advanced nano coating, proven to be among the best in North America.

In the past two decades, StenTech has built a reputation of quality, service, using high quality materials and the latest technologies, supported by its highly skilled and experienced technical team members. The firm has been a leading provider of stencil technology, being the first company to introduce fiberdiode lasers into North America. StenTech incorporates sub-brands, PhotoStencil and ADT, and offers an array of stencil technology, custom-tailored to suit most manufacturing requirements.