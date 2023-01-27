Smart city tech firm adds AI to product suite

A Toronto-based smart-city technology company, LocoMobi World Inc., has expanded its Mobi device brand to now feature artificial intelligence advancements in its product suite. This includes Mobi the robot, MobiVision glasses and MobiVerse – a real-time metaverse site for customer experience and training.

“We realize where the future is going” says CEO and co-founder, Grant Furlane, “So we have created a special ‘bucket list’ that provides these advance features now.”

Mobi was developed over the past three years and introduced this past fall in beta form. It is an advanced autonomous robot that follows schedules, routes and enforces parking regulations, monitors vehicles and traffic, can even detect violations, and even give pedestrians directions. MobiVision allows the use of glasses, with your choice of lenses, when wearing, will detect any type of alerts that are programmed to visualize.

Users can log in to the showroom

MobiVerse was developed for several reasons, according to Furlane, as users can log in to the showroom to actually experience the products and also receive live service training and support.

Advertisement

“In the future, we will see metaverse being used for paying or disputing parking tickets and other infractions,” Furlane adds.

LPR system eliminates trespassers through access key sharing

The system is controlled by LocoMobi World’s WorldStream Cloud Portal powered by LPR Express. Delivering a read rate with 99.9% accuracy, the LPR system eliminates trespassers through access key sharing – no fobs, keys, or cards to be passed around or cloned. In addition, LocoMobi World installed its advanced enterprise entry ticket stations. The system attaches the plate number to the ticket and exit payment, which reads the plate and computes the fees automatically for visitors and non-registered guests.

With ‘PassagePass,’ the entry and exit are frictionless and speed up traffic. Property managers can monitor activities, equipment, and solutions for their property in one central location in real-time with access to analytical reports. There will be additional revenue control equipment for visitors, including state-of-the-art payment kiosks, smart gates, and messaging systems, notes Furlane.