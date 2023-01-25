Sager signs disty deal with VARTA

Sager Electronics, a leading North American electronic component distributor, has announced the addition of VARTA AG to its line card. VARTA is a globally recognized technology innovator providing an extensive battery offering for a variety of applications.

“As a leader in lithium-ion technology and micro-batteries, VARTA is an outstanding addition to the Sager line card,” remarked Kristin Bryant, Supplier Marketing and Product Manager for Sager Electronics. “Their rechargeable batteries, chargers, and portable power products enable Sager to offer our customers a broader battery product offering. We look forward to a successful partnership.”