Renesas unveils Wi-Fi dev kit with Matter protocol support

Renesas Electronics Corp., a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced its first development kit that includes support for the new Matter protocol, the new smart home standard. Renesas also announced that it will offer Matter support on all future Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low-Energy (LE)and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread) products, including products from recently acquired Dialog Semiconductor and Celeno Communications.

The Matter protocol promises to solve the problem of interoperability for smart home devices. It securely and robustly connects various smart devices with each other across ecosystems, regardless of the manufacturer. Matter is an application layer protocol that abstracts the underlying connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Thread and Bluetooth LE. By using a common software stack, device manufacturers who build with Matter will support various smart home ecosystems and voice services. Smart home users will be able to buy any Matter-certified device regardless of their platform of choice.

Renesas is a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (the Alliance), the global organization that creates IoT standards and certification. Chris LaPre, head of technology at the Alliance, said, “We’re delighted to see an IoT leader such as Renesas commit to supporting the Matter standard. It’s another indication of the positive momentum the standard is generating across both device and equipment makers.”

“As the embedded processing leader, connectivity is a critical part of our IoT solutions,” said Sean McGrath, vice president of the connectivity and audio business division in Renesas’ IoT, Industrial and Infrastructure Business Unit. “With our broad range of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi solutions, and Thread products in development, we’re well positioned to take advantage of the Matter standard in a variety of applications working with customers worldwide.”