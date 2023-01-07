Project Arrow debuts zero emission vehicle at CES

The first Canadian zero-emission vehicle debuted today at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The sleek, silver concept vehicle revealed at the trade show known for buzzy tech debuts was entirely designed, engineered and built in the country.

Fifty-eight partners led by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association collaborated on the car known as Project Arrow. The vehicle’s design comes from Carleton University in Ottawa and the Ontario Tech University in Oshawa teamed up with the manufacturers’ association to build the prototype.

The manufacturers’ association says Canada has not launched a global automaker in 100 years, but Project Arrow is meant to prove the country can offer mobility technology to the world.