Pemtron adds direct field support in Canada

Pemtron Technology, an inspection equipment developer and supplier, is pleased to announce that the company has added direct support in Canada. In addition to its local manufacturers’ representative, Brock Electronics, the company has hired a specialized printed circuit board assembly (pcba) technician with extensive hands-on experience based in Toronto.

Pemtron’s new field service engineer has proven experience with SMT & PTH machine programming, setup and operation, preventive maintenance, troubleshooting and problem solving. In addition to providing maintenance and support, the new FSE will help Pemtron customers improve production efficiency and production quality. He earned his degree in Electronics Engineering.

“Offer fast support to Canadian customers”

Pemtron aims to become a leader in the field of inspection equipment based on state-of-the-art equipment equipped with the best hardware and software, by offering local support for its customers worldwide is a key step in the company’s strategy, according to Steven Wongsonvanee, general manager – Americas, Pemtron.

“Due to travel restrictions at the beginning of COVID-19, it was difficult to get to our customers in Canada,” said Wongsonvanee. “This is why it is so important to have feet on the ground and the ability to offer our customers in Canada fast support.”

Pemtron manufactures and sells 3D precision process inspection equipment in the SMT, semiconductor and secondary battery fields. The firm’s equipment is based on inspection technology using 3D measurement and AI deep learning based on machine vision and image processing S/W technology using industrial high-speed camera images.

Founded in 1967, Brock Electronics will represent Pemtron across Canada, providing equipment and supplies to the electronics assembly industry in Canada.