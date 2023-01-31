Next-gen smart mobility tech group nets gov’t support

Area X.O, the R&D complex for next-generation smart mobility, autonomy and connectivity founded and established by Invest Ottawa, today announced more than $6.6 million in new investment that will accelerate the safe and secure development, commercialization, and adoption of new smart mobility technologies. This will help companies in Canada’s Capital and across Ontario accelerate their time to market and export, attract new investment, and create hundreds of jobs, fuelling commercial success and regional economic growth.

This investment includes:

Almost $5.4 million from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency of Southwestern Ontario (FedDev Ontario); and

$1.25 million in in-kind contributions of technology, services and expertise from partners including Ansys.

It will help more companies capitalize on the lucrative global smart mobility market, which is expected to exceed USD $250 billion by 2030. The new technology and business capabilities at Area X.O will increase the customer, investment and market-readiness of innovators, founders, SMEs and their collaborators. They will also help catalyze new smart mobility applications in sectors such as telecom, smart agriculture, defence, security and public safety, unmanned aerial vehicles, and smart cities.

This investment will enable: