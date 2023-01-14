Newark signs Gateworks

Newark has reached a new distribution agreement with Gateworks to stock rugged, industrial specification single board computers. Gateworks’ single board computer (SBC) products benefit users by significantly contributing to a low system failure rate in the field. The devices are in stock and available to buy now from Newark.

The Gateworks family of SBCs is an important addition to Newark’s portfolio as Gateworks products are ideal for use in rugged conditions. Designed from the ground up with components that can withstand shock, vibration, electrostatic discharge and transient voltages in harsh and high temperature environments, Gateworks ensures delivery of high reliability devices.

Internet of Things (IoT) or Edge Gateway

IoT engineers use Gateworks SBC with user-selectable wireless radio to create swift and easy custom Internet of Things (IoT) or Edge Gateway. The products provide useful system diagnostic capabilities such as critical voltage rail and board temperature monitoring circuitry. Another benefit is an external watchdog timer that can hard power cycle the board in the event that its application software becomes unresponsive.

Newark’s initial product portfolio of the ‘Venice’ range of industrial SBCs includes a 64-bit ARM CPU, Mini-PCIe slots, multiple Ethernet and an industrial temperature rating from -40 to +85C⁰. Multiple Mini-PCIe slots offer extreme flexibility and allow for a wide variety of wireless options, including WiFi6 / 6E, Sub-1GHz 802.11AH HaLow, 5G cellular, BLE Bluetooth, Iridium Satellite and 802.11 (A/B/G/N/AC/AX).