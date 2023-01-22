Mouser adds 59 vendors in 2022

Electronic component distributor Mouser Electronics Inc. completed a busy year, adding 59 new manufacturers to its industry-leading line card during 2022.

Mouser works closely with its more than 1,200 vendor partners to provide the fastest and easiest access to the industry’s newest components. Throughout 2022, as many companies faced supply chain challenges, semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers counted on Mouser to successfully help them introduce their products into the global marketplace.

“Mouser is uniquely focused on offering our customers the widest selection of the latest technologies and products from the top electronic component manufacturers,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser’s senior VP of products. “Adding this significant number of new suppliers reinforces Mouser’s reputation as a one-stop shop for all the board-level components and associated development tools necessary for total project design.”

Among the new manufacturer partners Mouser added in 2022 are:

