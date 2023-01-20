Infinite Electronics acquires Bulgin

Bulgin Ltd, a UK-based developer and manufacturer of connectors and related components for harsh-environment applications, has been acquired by Infinite Electronics Inc., a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Bulgin was previously owned by Equistone Partners Europe, a leading European mid-market private equity firm.

“Joining Infinite Electronics’ portfolio provides the Bulgin brand additional leverage and opportunities to accelerate business growth globally,” said John Wilson, Bulgin’s CEO. “Both firms share much in common, such as ambitious global growth plans and customer-centric values.”

Infinite Electronics’ portfolio of connectivity solutions brands provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers across the globe. Infinite’s legacy brands include: Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics.

“We are better positioned to meet the increasing demand for reliable connectivity solutions for harsh environments,” said Infinite Electronics president and CEO Penny Cotner. “Bulgin’s focus on mission-critical, customizable components with outstanding design and customer support aligns with our own longstanding reputation for delivering our customers what they need, when they need it most.”