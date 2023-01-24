Fluent.ai collaborates on embedded voice recognition with Cadence Tensilica

Fluent.ai will collaborate its embedded voice recognition solution for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) and other hearable products running on the Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP in partnership with Airoha, a MediaTek subsidiary in low-power TWS Systems on Chip (SoCs). The solution is part of an integration available on DSP Concepts’ Audio Weaver platform, which provides OEMs a way to design and prototype audio features and capabilities.

Patented acoustic-only approach

Montreal-based Fluent.ai provides offline, noise speech recognition that can support any language or accent. The software solution allows users to trigger over 30 TWS actions through 101 natural and flexible voice commands, including activating noise cancellation, controlling music, accepting or declining calls and checking battery level. Fluent’s patented acoustic-only approach is upending the way people experience voice-enabled listening with hands-free, embedded offline voice recognition that eliminates the need for a companion smartphone app or cloud-based voice assistant.

“The complexity and requirements of TWS products continue to evolve and Fluent.ai is proud to further its development by offering our low-latency, embedded voice recognition solution on Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP-based Airoha SoCs, a leading platform for TWS products,” said Probal Lala, CEO of Fluent.ai. “Our technology, along with the DSP Concepts Audio Weaver platform, will allow OEMs the ability to create fully customizable, intricate and remarkable audio experiences for TWS and other hearable products, now with robust voice command capabilities.”