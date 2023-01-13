Engineering platform targets designers in all interest levels

SwellFox Inc. has launched its educational engineering platform CircuitBread.com – which aims to make electronics, embedded systems and electrical engineering easily accessible to anyone—from the general interest hobbyist or student to the seasoned expert. Based in Boise, Idaho, with team members spread around the globe, CircuitBread’s mission is to deliver free electrical engineering resources ranging from content to tools.

“At SwellFox, we share a passion for education. We ultimately uncovered a common desire to create a free, easy-to-use engineering platform for students and engineers of all levels. We wanted CircuitBread to be among the highest quality singular sources for people to become familiar with electronics,” says Joshua Bishop, CEO and Lead Engineer at SwellFox. “We bootstrapped the entire operation, drawing on our experience developing creative and marketing solutions for technology companies. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished but we’re just getting started. We continue to learn from user feedback and improve what we publish to increase the content’s usability.”

Online atmosphere for learning

The news comes after the initial planned content production period that started when SwellFox leadership first conceived of the project. The group began generating content, working to establish an online atmosphere for learning—all while receiving positive feedback as the platform’s audience grew.

SwellFox co-founder and lead designer Laren Dubkowski added, “From the beginning we wanted to look beyond traditional media and focus on delivering the best experience for our users by utilizing the latest technologies for streaming video, social media, instant messaging, and mobile friendly web browsing.”

Since its soft launch, CircuitBread has amassed a strong following through organic growth. The audience represents a mix of site visitors from North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceana. The platform boasts a 50% year-over-year rise in site traffic, with its social media presence also expanding rapidly. The platform’s primary resources include: tutorials; tools; textbooks; study guides; equations and FAQs.