eleven-x’s parking solution wins IoT award

Waterloo-based eleven-x, a global leader providing comprehensive, high-performance, wireless IoT and Smart City solutions, announced that its eXactpark solution has been named ‘Overall Smart City Solution Of The Year’ in the 7th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

The innovative smart parking monitoring solution, which is already being utilized by cities and institutions across North America, enables a stress-free parking experience for drivers and improved oversight for parking managers. The comprehensive solution combines a sensor-based real-time occupancy monitoring technology and a complete software platform that provides insight on parking availability for wayfinding as well as more efficient parking management.

“Parking has a major impact on driver experience, budgets, and traffic congestion for cities, campuses, and all types of private organizations. A ‘smart’ parking experience starts with drivers knowing exactly where an available space is and ends with seamless payment,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “eleven-x is delivering on this experience, transforming the parking experience through its breakthrough parking technology, eXactpark. Their smart platform provides elements for anyone that engages with parking by combining sensor-based space occupancy monitoring, real-time data, and intelligent enforcement amongst other features included in the comprehensive platform.’”