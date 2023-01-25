Digi-Key launches storage tray for transporting electronic components

Digi-Key Electronics has been awarded a United States patent (number D968,957) for a tray product used for transporting and storing electronic components. The tray was invented by Digi-Key engineers Shane Heinle and Reid Landsrud who set out to create a safer and more efficient way of transporting broken pack integrated circuits. The trays are a quarter of a size of the industry standard JEDEC trays allowing for a smaller packaging and shipping footprint for smaller quantity items, as well as a reduced environmental impact.

While innovative ideas are a constant at Digi-Key, this is the first patent awarded to Digi-Key. After inventing the tray, Digi-Key worked with fellow Minnesota companies Holland Molds of Wadena, Minn., RTP Company of Winona, Minn., and CCI of New Hope, Minn. to assist in commercial production of the tray.

Smaller moisture barrier bag

“To me, everyone at Digi-Key is an engineer, and we have to make things work every single day,” said Shane Heinle, senior supervisor, ESD program control for Digi-Key. “I’m glad to have had three Minnesota companies to work with for this project as this is truly a local product from idea to production that is having global implications for our customer base.”

“It’s amazing the amount of packaging we save by using this smaller tray which offers the exact same benefits as the standard larger tray, just right-sized for the number of components we ship often,” said Reid Landsrud, supervisor, resident maintenance technician for Digi-Key. “We are able to send components in a smaller shipping box, with a smaller moisture barrier bag, a smaller amount of desiccant and a lower shipping cost; decreasing shipping and packaging prices and lessening the environmental impact.”