Digi-Key joins top level sponsorship of Women in Electronics

Electronics component distributor Digi-Key Electronics has renewed its annual sponsorship with a platinum level investment for Women in Electronics (WE), a public charity which provides leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events and resources that advance results in gender parity in the electronics industry.

“I’ve always shared with (WE) that our support is somewhat self-serving,” said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key Electronics. “Like too many large organizations, particularly those in high tech, we are underrepresented with women in leadership positions.

With the ongoing ‘war for talent,’ addressing this untapped reservoir of talent is critical for our ongoing sustainability. Women in Electronics has been instrumental in supporting Digi-Key through membership benefits such as establishing mentoring relationships, to providing us speakers and resources that we can utilize on-site at our facility.”

“As one of the earliest supporters of Women in Electronics, Digi-Key has demonstrated time and time again its commitment to developing female talent across not only its own organization but the industry as a whole,” said WE founder, president & CEO, Jackie Mattox. “This new level of dedication and investment reinforces the why behind WE while furthering the programming and resources the community is able to offer our members.”

Access to experts, tools, resources and support

Digi-Key launched a local chapter of Women in Electronics in 2018, which is not only open to all Digi-Key employees, but anyone in the local community that desires access to experts, tools, resources and support to empower and develop women leaders in the workplace. About Women in Electronics Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of industry professionals to offer a sense of community, develop together, and unite with colleagues to advance results in gender parity in the Electronics Industry and related End User Markets.

WE is focused on four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop and celebrate, providing leadership training and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events, and resources. Women in Electronics is supported by leading industry organizations and reaches the industry community through events and local chapters throughout the US, Mexico, and Europe, with plans to reach a broader global community. To learn more about Women in Electronics, visit www.womeninelectronics.com. WE is a 501c3 non-profit, social impact organization that ensures inclusivity for anyone who would like to be a part of their mission.