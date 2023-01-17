CMC Micro signs MOU with Semiconductor Service Bureau

CMC Microsystems, Canada’s leading hardware technology facilitator and accelerator, and the University of Sydney (Australia), on behalf of The Semiconductor Service Bureau (S3B), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote future collaboration and initiatives to support the semiconductor industry in Canada and Australia.

Established in 2020 following a recommendation by the New South Wales (NSW) Chief Scientist and Engineer, the mission of S3B is to drive sovereign semiconductor capability to support critical industries including health, defence and telecommunications. S3B brings together leading experts from the University of Sydney, Macquarie University, UNSW Sydney, CSIRO and the Australian National Fabrication Facility and industry.

“Canada and Australia have similar interests and complementary expertise in the semiconductor space,” said Dr. Nadia Court, Director of S3B. “Partnering with CMC gives our researchers and early-stage start-up companies an opportunity to access the best platforms and manufacturing facilities in the industry to further the semiconductor industry in Australia, Canada, and beyond.”

Under the MOU, S3B and CMC agree to:

Share information and best practices

Exchange personnel and training expertise

Participate as international consultants

Explore opportunities for bilateral foreign direct investment (FDI) and Research and Development (R&D)

CMC will provide expertise in Computer Aided Design (CAD) infrastructure and training for Australia-based researchers, offer space to Australian researchers on semiconductor manufacturing runs, and facilitate relationships with supply chain partners. S3B will work closely with CMC to provide matchmaking services between Australian and Canadian organizations.

“S3B is a great example of how the governments of Australia, New South Wales, University, and industrial partners are committed to growing the semiconductor industry in Australia. “With the S3B consortiums design expertise and research facilities in nanofabrication, CMC’s experience in delivering training and our global reach in fabrication, we are very excited to help S3B move forward, and learn from their team of researchers.”