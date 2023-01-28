AMD program to speed adaptive solutions to market
Kria ODM ecosystem to assist developers
Building upon the success of its Kria portfolio of adaptive system-on-modules (SOMs), AMD has unveiled the Kria SOM ODM Partner Ecosystem – a new program designed to deliver production-grade, fully functional Kria SOM-based solutions that help customers get to market faster without the need for dedicated chip-design resources.
For the first time through the new Kria ODM Partner Ecosystem, users can access a turnkey experience with a full software stack and application support backed by established partners with a track record of success.
Currently available ODM partner products developed via the Kria ODM Ecosystem, and powered by the K26 SOM, include:
- Ectron – IIoT Edge Gateway: Deploy edge analytics and advanced machine control and make the best out of Big Data from smart factories. The cloud-connected Industrial IoT Gateway enables plug and play deployments with built-in wired and wireless connectivity.
- Optomotive – Industrial Smart Camera: Add a programmable, high-speed, industrial camera to your system. Use for laser triangulation, motion capture, industrial process automation, industrial quality control, and more.
- VVDN – Edge AI Appliance: Deploy an eight-channel AI edge appliance (Kria K26 SOM + Kinara Ara-1 processors) with support for high-performance vision AI applications at a fraction of the cost of competitor’s GPU solution1. Ideal for smart city and retail applications.
Initially targeting smart cities, security, retail, industrial IoT and machine-vision applications, these solutions allow users to take advantage of the processing power and adaptability of Kria SOMs in pre-built, deployment-ready platforms that can quickly be customized, branded and taken to market.
