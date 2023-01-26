Allegro MicroSystems to open R&D centre in Texas

Allegro MicroSystems Inc., a global provider of sensing and power solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, has announced its plans to open a new office in Richardson, Texas. The firm’s newest innovation and design centre will serve as a hub for Allegro’s Sensors and Power Integrated Circuits research and development efforts, while furthering the company’s mission to develop semiconductor chips that support a safer and more sustainable future.

Establishing roots in the heart of the metroplex, Allegro will be joining other notable businesses within the Richardson Innovation Quarter – also known as Richardson IQ or The IQ – a 1,200-acre urban district that serves as the city’s living laboratory for big ideas and ground-breaking innovations within Texas’ premier technology corridor. In addition to the city’s thriving innovation district, Richardson’s status as home to The University of Texas at Dallas offers a direct line to top engineering, science, and business talent.

Perfect location for our newest design centre

“We are thrilled to be opening our newest design centre in Richardson,” said Suman Narayan, senior VP products at Allegro. “The city’s strong talent pool and technology-focused community make it the perfect location for our newest design centre. We are excited to be contributing to the growth of the community and ecosystem for innovation while tapping into local talent.”

Opening in the Spring of 2023, the Richardson office will initially focus as a Sensors and Power Integrated Circuit Innovation and Design Center.