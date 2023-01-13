AIM appoints national sales manager in Canada

AIM Solder, a global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, has announced the appointment of Mehak Sharma to the position of Canadian national sales manager.

Sharma holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics and a master’s degree in microelectronics, and brings more than 10 years of sales and support experience in the electronics industry to AIM. In this position, she will be responsible for sales growth to new and existing clients in Canada.

“Mehak’s knowledge, expertise and motivation will undoubtedly bring success to the growing electronic market in this region,” said David Suraski, AIM’s executive vice president, AMD. “We are confident that Mehak will be a strong addition to AIM’s growing sales and support network.”

Sharma is based in the greater Toronto area.