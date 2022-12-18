XR Immersive Tech unveils VR kiosk, PortalX

XR Immersive Tech Inc., Vancouver, has unveiled PORTALX, a virtual reality kiosk powered by wholly-owned subsidiary, SynthesisVR Inc., Los Angeles, CA. PORTALX is a collaboration between SynthesisVR and Virtuawerks, incorporating more than 20 years of experience creating commercial systems and aims at reinventing the classic arcade experience for VR. The system incorporates next generation hardware, a modern VR headset, various cash and cashless payment methods and a library of content.

“Utilizing the vast library of content in gaming, education and enterprise while running on SynthesisVR platform gives PORTALX a true advantage and stands apart from other kiosks. A VR tower that can deliver an attendant less virtual reality experience in a multitude of industries and not just for gaming,” said A Shabeer Sinnalebbe, CEO, XR Immersive Tech Inc. “This VR Kiosk only requires a small footprint, saving you space and budget. The upright kiosk remains a popular genre for VR deployment, especially for venues that want to dip into the immersive waters but do not have the space or deep pockets for a larger deployment.”

The SynthesisVR platform has a modular interface allowing multiple gameplay modes, custom video playback, fleet management, online statistics, leaderboard visualizations with optional player profile support, and power-saving automation.