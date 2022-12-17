Toronto CEM expands management team

XPtronics Inc., a Toronto-based contract electronics manufacturer, has added to its management team by appointing Bob Ashmore in a newly created position of national sales and marketing manager.

Ashmore brings more than 20-years of sales & marketing management experience within the electronics industry, along with a proven history of strategizing for growth and expansion into emerging markets including a decade of strategic development and plan execution at national original equipment manufacturers.

“We are extremely excited to have Bob on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our go-to-market and growth strategies,” says Thomas Zhao, president of XPtronics.

“I believe XPtronics has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing environment,” adds Ashmore. “As the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation, and technology migrations, I believe XPtronics is in a position to provide a cost effective and timely suite of production services to help manufacturers efficiently manage their production and maximize their budgets.”