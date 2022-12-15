SEMI ISS Europe 2023 to spotlight European chips act

Leading analysts, economists, policymakers and technologists will gather at the SEMI Industry Strategy Symposium Europe (ISS Europe) 2023, February 15-16 in Vienna, Austria, to provide the latest insights into major forces impacting the global semiconductor industry. Returning to a live venue, the annual symposium offers business leaders semiconductor industry intelligence and perspectives on growth trends to help ensure their company business plans and forecasts are based on current market conditions.

Themed EU Chips Act: Realizing Europe’s Ambition by 2030, ISS Europe 2023 will examine economic, technology, market, business, and social developments and trends influencing the global electronics manufacturing industry.

“These are exciting times for industry leaders to plan how they can capitalize on growth opportunities in Europe with focus on building more sustainable, resilient operations in the years ahead,” said Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe. “The European Chips Act will be instrumental in fulfilling these ambitions and is a particularly compelling opportunity for the European semiconductor industry to accelerate activities critical to Europe’s economic growth while helping people reshape the way they work and live.”

ISS Europe 2023 Highlights

Session 1: Industry Strategy and Market Forecast

Leading market analysts will focus on semiconductor demand drivers both in the near and long terms to help companies position themselves to seize growth opportunities in the years ahead.

Session 2: Closing the Talent Gap and Cultivating the Workforce of Tomorrow

Experts will explore how inclusive leadership is essential to building a diverse and sustainable workforce, as well for overcoming critical industry challenges such as the global talent shortage.

Session 3: Sustainable and Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Thought leaders will provide insights into novel technologies and solutions for improving semiconductor manufacturing efficiencies and reducing the industry’s carbon footprint.

Session 4: Disruptive Technology Roadmap: Opportunities Fueled by Digitalization

Semiconductors are critical drivers of innovation for a vast array of electronic applications in industries including medical, automotive, agriculture and cloud computing. Industry leaders will discuss the role of innovations and disruptive technologies.

