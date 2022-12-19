Sager and LEM sign distribution agreement

Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical products, signed a distribution agreement with LEM USA Inc., a global leader in current and voltage sensors and transducers.

“We’re excited to expand our reach in North America with Sager Electronics, whose commitment to customer service and expertise in products and applications, complements LEM’s business strategy,” remarked Stephen Bottari, senior sales & key account manager-west for LEM USA. “With this partnership, we look forward to developing and supporting new customers within the automation, instrumentation, high precision medical, renewable energies and transportation markets.”

“As the leader in current and voltage sensors and transducers, LEM is a unique and exciting addition to the Sager line card,” commented Craig Sanderson, VP supplier marketing & product management for Sager. “LEM’s products greatly enhance Sager’s sensor offering and solution set for our customers, and we look forward to a strong and successful partnership.”