Orthogone Technologies designs the future of electronic trading

Orthogone Technologies, a Montreal-based multi-disciplinary engineering firm that provides consulting services in R&D, electronic product design and digital transformation has created what it is calling “the future of electronic trading”.

The design house has done so by unveiling its Ultra-Low Latency (ULL) FPGA Framework. The solution is supported on the new Alveo X3 accelerator cards from AMD, and is the result of more than five years of R&D in high-performance FPGA and software solutions specifically designed for ultra-low latency financial applications.

“We are proud to leverage our portfolio of ultra-high performance IP cores to build this integrated solution and to partner with AMD to provide our joint customers with a complete FPGA framework to rapidly develop their financial applications,” explains Alexandre Raymond, CTO, and co-founder of Orthogone Technologies.

To simplify and accelerate project development, the Framework kit includes a complete suite of IP cores, an end-to-end FPGA development environment, including design scripts, simulation test benches, the AMD Alveo X3522PV accelerator card-based reference design, and an in-depth software framework.

Advertisement

Originally designed for building high-performance financial applications, the ULL FPGA Framework combined with the Alveo X3522PV provides a fully programmable solution that can be tailored to create custom accelerated applications for high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, networking, and security workloads. Orthogone has indeed selected the AMD Alveo X3 series as the primary hardware platform for its ULL FPGA Framework solution.

“For customers engaged in electronic trading, solutions that enable them to execute their strategies faster with lower latency provide a significant advantage in an increasingly competitive environment,” said Hamid Salehi, director of product marketing, Fintech and Blockchain Technologies, AMD. “Orthogone’s development framework, coupled with our recently launched Alveo X3 adaptable accelerator cards, will help customers rapidly develop new solutions while reducing latency in their trading systems.”

Licensed intellectual property for FPGA, ASIC, or ASSP designs

Throughout its 15 years of activity, Orthogone has also licensed intellectual property for FPGA, ASIC, or ASSP designs and a ready-to-implement ultra-low-latency FPGA Framework for electronic trading in the financial, telecommunications and data centre markets.

“While there are many providers of FPGA-based NICs, few have the experience of Orthogone in ultra-low latency applications combined with hardware, FPGA and software expertise required to develop ultra-low latency reconfigurable computing solutions and advanced networking equipment,” says Raymond.