Newark signs global disty deal with Analog Devices

Newark has strengthened its semiconductor portfolio with the signing of a new global distribution agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. Newark will now deliver the Analog Devices portfolio, including the latest new-to-market products. The increased range will benefit design engineers creating new solutions for the aerospace and defense, automotive, communications, consumer, data centres, energy, industrial automation, instrumentation and digital healthcare markets.

The broad portfolio of high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits by Analog Devices is suitable for many types of electronic equipment used in 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, radar systems and RF solutions, as well as sensor interfaces and precision technology applications.

Newark is adding inventory from Analog Devices to enhance the following product categories:

Mixed signal: Amplifiers, ADC and DAC converters, analog switches, comparators and analog functions

Amplifiers, ADC and DAC converters, analog switches, comparators and analog functions Power management: Battery management, DC/DC converters, voltage regulators, LDO, LED drivers, controllers, and power management integrated circuits (PMICs)

Battery management, DC/DC converters, voltage regulators, LDO, LED drivers, controllers, and power management integrated circuits (PMICs) Interface: Transceivers, receivers, interface, drivers and special function products

Transceivers, receivers, interface, drivers and special function products Radio frequency (RF): RF amplifiers and modules

RF amplifiers and modules Sensors: Temperature and optical sensors

Temperature and optical sensors Embedded: Microcontrollers and digital signal processors

Analog Devices is known in the market for quality and reliability of its products that also offer differentiated performance and features. Combined with Newark’s digital marketing reach and best-in-class ecommerce platform, the partnership brings the right mix of product excellence and distribution expertise to meet market requirements and drive success for customers.

“Our new distribution agreement with Farnell will not only provide our existing customers with increased availability but will also make our products more accessible to engineers around the world,” says Bryan Tallman, vice-president of revenue, strategy and operations at Analog Devices. “The power of Newark’s element14 Community, regional technical and customer support services, as well as robust distribution network were key drivers in establishing this new global partnership.”

The legacy brands of Maxim Integrated and Trinamic are stocked by Newark with more than 21,500 devices available to order. Customers can now consolidate their purchasing needs from one reliable source, ensuring they have access to a broad range of new technologies, products and services to meet their design requirements.

“We are committed to strengthening our global product portfolio and Analog Devices is uniquely positioned to drive innovation across our key markets with high quality, integrated solutions,” adds Simon Meadmore, vice-president of product and supplier management at Newark. “In addition to this, the inclusion of legacy products from Maxim Integrated and Trinamic assist design engineers in extending the life expectancy of existing products, helping to reduce the risk of early obsolescence. Together, Analog Devices and Newark can offer customers the capability and integrated services to help drive success across a wide range of technologies, projects and applications.”