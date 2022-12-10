Newark delivers educational kits to next gen engineers

Newark is committing to educating the future generation of engineers by offering customized educational kits to help students and their professors experience hands-on learning.

Professors and teachers can partner with Newark to build easily orderable custom kits for students. From packaging classroom kits to developing single board computer kits, Newark is working with students and teams to develop affordable packages as part of their Custom Kitting Services. Newark sources all components, allowing engineers more time to focus on their next designs. Individuals can choose from a wide range of products online, like test equipment, semiconductors, passives and more.

Problem solving and logical thinking

These kits help bring the digital world into the classroom with a range of devices that allow students to take an interactive approach to not only learning to code, but also problem solving and logical thinking as they take control of real-world devices for real-world solutions.

“The educational kits allow students, teachers and classes to utilize all of our services here at Newark. We are excited to help young minds navigate and simplify the ordering process of kits and to help them bring their visions to life,” said Cliff Ortmeyer, global head of technical marketing at Newark. “We want to encourage everyone to stretch their minds and think creatively and strategically, this starts when students are young and in the classroom.”

Newark, in partnership with multiple organizations, is working to make these kits and the individual parts affordable for students and teachers. For more info on education discounts, visit https://www.newark.com/education-services#edu-discount.