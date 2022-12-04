Mohawk College and AIoT Canada partner to advance IoT innovation

Mohawk College and AIoT Canada have partnered to advance innovation and applied research in the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) across the country.

The two-year strategic alliance between Mohawk College’s Sensor Systems and Internet of Things (IoT) Lab and AIoT Canada, the national technology cluster for IoT technology adoption and development, will pursue a number of research projects and initiatives to help Canadian companies introduce or increase the use of IoT technology in their operations. As part of the research process, a number of student researchers will be engaged and supervised by the college, providing them with valuable experience with the latest technology as they prepare for careers in this exciting area of technology innovation.

As part of the partnership, Mohawk and AIoT will also build a Smart Factory Living Lab, to serve as a test bed and demonstration site to support the exploration of 5G technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

“We are very pleased with the establishment of a strategic partnership AIoT Canada.” says Dr. Esteve Hassan, the NSERC Industrial Research Chair for IIoT Applications who leads Mohawk’s lab. “It is a natural outcome of the collaboration between our organizations, targeting raising IIoT excellence. As a result, we will be able to increase the number of applied research opportunities to students and continue to respond to the national need for talent and expertise in this field.”

Partners can access new learning opportunities

AIoT Canada was established in 2019 to promote the adoption, development, and operationalization of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in Canada. “The collaboration with Mohawk College will allow the cluster’s industry and academic partners to access the new learning opportunities,” says AIoT Canada CEO, Michel Langelier.

Mohawk’s Sensor Systems and Internet of Things (IoT) Lab helps Canadian companies become more effective in their adoption of IoT for industrial use (IIoT). The research team supports the adoption of IIoT technologies through the development of proof-of-concept and prototype systems in collaboration with industrial partners. The Sensor Systems and Internet of Things (IoT) Lab is part of Mohawk IDEAWORKS, the college’s applied research division.