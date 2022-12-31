Magna’s morphing surfaces delivers new possibilities

Building on its expertise in producing millions of active aerodynamic systems for automakers, today Magna introduces Morphing Surfaces, the next generation vehicle exterior solutions that further increases efficiency while enhancing design. Enabling advanced aero and cooling performance, the technology can seamlessly integrate shape-changing body components into advanced vehicle exteriors.

Morphing Surfaces technology is a paradigm shift beyond today’s active shutters, panels and grilles. It employs active `bendable’ surfaces that can be designed to visually blend into a vehicle’s body while opening or closing to optimize cooling, venting or aerodynamics when required. This creates more possibilities for vehicle designers to balance aesthetics and aero performance in future vehicles.

Morphing Surfaces offers a compelling opportunity to reduce drag on all vehicles, especially electric. For example, depending on the vehicle, a typical application could achieve up to a 10% reduction in drag resulting in up to a 5% range extension in electric vehicles without foregoing the sleek, clean designs prized by modern automotive designers and customers.

“Morphing Surfaces exemplifies the way Magna looks beyond today’s offerings and imagines what is possible around future vehicle designs,” said Grahame Burrow, Global President of Magna Exteriors. “Magna is uniquely positioned to turn this vision into reality thanks to our extensive experience developing a suite of aerodynamic solutions and our systems approach to integration of advanced technology into vehicles.”

Morphing Surfaces reflects a breadth of expertise that includes mechatronics and advanced thermoplastics knowledge enabling the development of sophisticated products that meet stringent automotive specifications.