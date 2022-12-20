Magna to acquire Veoneer Active Safety business

Magna International Inc., Aurora ON, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Veoneer Active Safety business from SSW Partners for $1.525-billion in cash, subject to working capital and other customary purchase price adjustments. The combined business is projected to generate approximately $3-billion in sales in 2024, positioning Magna’s ADAS business as a global leader.

The acquisition builds on Magna’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) strengths and positions the combined business with extensive products and capabilities to provide customers with a full suite of ADAS solutions.

The acquisition adds significant engineering resources and expands Magna’s ADAS customer base and geographic diversification.

”This acquisition is consistent with our ‘go-forward’ strategy to accelerate investment in high-growth areas, strengthens our ability to deliver systems solutions to meet customer needs, and positions Magna as a leading full-service ADAS provider,” said Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri. ”We plan to accelerate innovation by building on both organizations’ strengths, including customers, suppliers, technology partners and employees. I am excited to welcome Veoneer Active Safety’s talented employees into our global Magna family.”

Combined with Magna Electronics, the business is projected to have pro forma ADAS sales of approximately $1.8-billion in 2022, approximately $3 billion in 2024, and is expected to generate higher ADAS content per vehicle opportunities.