IBM Client Innovation Centre to open in Fredericton

IBM Canada has announced an IBM Client Innovation Centre (CIC) for Fredericton, with plans to create up to 250 new jobs in New Brunswick. The Centre will contribute to strengthening the province’s technology sector and support businesses to accelerate digital transformation through increased access to talent and innovative technologies. The CIC will have an initial focus on delivering consulting services along with Oracle-based technologies, cloud, machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and more.

A new IBM Client Innovation Centre is coming to New Brunswick, with 250 jobs planned to expand skills and emerging tech innovation. The CIC will contribute to a stronger tech sector and support businesses in their digital transformations.

The New Brunswick CIC will be part of IBM’s global network of IBM Client Innovation Centres, which provide a proven model for technology and skills growth. The network now includes five centres across Canada, including Halifax, Montreal, Gatineau and the recently announced Client Innovation Centre in Calgary.

Deliver successful business transformation

IBM is working with the Government of New Brunswick through Opportunities New Brunswick, the lead economic development agency for New Brunswick, to establish the new CIC.

Advertisement

“Canadian businesses are adopting technologies today including Hybrid Cloud and AI at an accelerated rate, and to deliver successful business transformation it is critical these businesses have the right skill set and talent in place,” said Dave McCann, president of IBM Canada. “We are committed to supporting this growing need by expanding our network of Client Innovation Centres across Canada. The IBM CIC in New Brunswick will further support the province’s focus on fostering local tech talent, creating jobs and improving workforce skills training.”

“New Brunswick is attracting investment from global brands like IBM to expand their operations and foster growth in our province and we’re proud of that,” said Arlene Dunn, minister responsible for Opportunities NB. “Many of the world’s most successful companies have discovered our province because of our winning combination of people, diversity, agility, infrastructure, innovation, and low cost of doing business. Through investments like this one, we’re building New Brunswick’s reputation as a world-renowned IT hub.”

Hiring in multiple positions

Roles in the Fredericton-based centre will include application developers, technical testers, business analysts, customer experience, design consulting, digital transformation and more, all of which are in demand by Canadian businesses.

The CIC will assume a portion of the IBM security hub space also located in Fredericton. Hiring will begin in January. Interested candidates can visit: www.ibm.com/ca-en/employment