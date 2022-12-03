Exro Technologies achieves ISO 9001 certification

Exro Technologies Inc., a Calgary-based clean technology company that has developed new generation power electronics, has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO 9001:2015 certification at its world-class manufacturing center and engineering innovation center, both located in Calgary, Alberta.

This certifies that the Company has met the technical and quality benchmarks required by ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management system related to R&D, design, development, and testing of Coil Driver inverter for e-mobility and Cell Driver energy storage systems for commercial & industrial applications.

“This is a foundational operational milestone for Exro,” said Exro’s president of manufacturing Simon Strawbridge, who led the certification program. “Certification underpins Exro’s vision of Quality before Quantity (QbQ) in a world-class manufacturing facility, operating on a Right First Time (RFT) approach with a Zero-Defect mentality.”

An internationally recognized quality standard, ISO 9001:2015 sets quality management principles for both service and manufacturing organizations, including a strong customer focus, a process-based approach, risk-based thinking, continual improvement, and top-down management support. In an increasingly competitive market, ISO 9001 certification is a necessary tool for conducting domestic and global business.

“ISO 9001 certification is an essential milestone on Exro’s path of developing superior products to the highest standards in performance, quality, and functional safety,” adds CEO Sue Ozdemir. “This certification is a fundamental building block towards achieving IATF 16949 certification (Global Automotive Quality Management System), ensuring that Exro’s systems and processes are focused on meeting the highest quality, safety, and efficiency standards for our current and future automotive customers. This achievement is a testament to the high-quality, cross-functional, and collaborative efforts of every employee at Exro.”