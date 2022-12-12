Component sales sentiment accelerates into the downturn

The average electronic component sales sentiment fell to 58.1 in November 2022 and is projected to continue its free-fall to 50.4 in December (100 = stable), according to the latest electronic component sales trend report released by the ECIA

Based on November 2022 survey results, ECIA Chief Analyst Dale Ford said the overall electronic component average sales sentiment collapsed below the previous lowest level hit during the initial months of the pandemic shutdowns in May 2020, two-and-a-half years ago.

“The average sales sentiment fell to 58.1 in November 2022 and is projected to continue its free-fall to 50.4 in December,” Ford said. “By contrast, the lowest index measurement in the early stages of the pandemic was 69.4. In addition, the average electronic component index was measured below 100, indicating declining month-to-month sales, for four months during the pandemic shutdowns. The current index has come in below 100 for six months through November in the current downturn and shows no signs of improvement in December and Q1 2023.”

The ECIA Electronic Component Sales Trends (ECST) survey provides highly valuable and detailed visibility on industry expectations in the near-term through the monthly and quarterly surveys. This “immediate” perspective is helpful to participants up and down the electronics components supply chain. In the long-term, ECIA shares in the optimism for the future as the continued introduction and market adoption of exciting innovative technologies should motivate both corporate and consumer demand for next-generation products over the long term.

Click here to read the summary report.

https://ecia.memberclicks.net/assets/Industry%20Sentiment%20November%202022%20Outlook%20Article.pdf