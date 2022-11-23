Zytronic expands footprint in North America with AGDisplays

Touch technology innovator Zytronic is expanding its footprint in North America with touchscreen design and integration specialist AGDisplays. The company serves a wide range of applications with a strong focus on industrial, military, medical, and marine.

Over the last 10 years, AGDisplays has grown its relationship with Zytronic from being a touch sensor supplier to a valued partner – where both companies can focus their experience and services to best serve the end customer. Together, they work directly with the customer during the development stages of a new product and can, therefore, offer the detailed service and support needed to bring a customer’s vision to fruition.

Typically, AGDisplays uses Zytronic projected capacitive technology (PCT and MPCT) in situations where longevity and/or ruggedization and performance are needed. In industrial environments especially, due to stringent ball drop or impact requirements, conventional Projected Capacitive (PCAP) sensors will not stand up to longer-term usage. So much so that Mike Faryna, Vice President, AGDisplays says that in his 20 years of experience working in the industry he has not seen another PCAP sensor work as flawlessly when utilizing thick coverglass.

Zytronic’s ability to design a sensor to work around the customer’s mechanical requirements makes it easier for AGDisplays to develop a solution instead of trying to work with an off-the-shelf sensor. The low minimum order quantities (MOQs), quick sample lead time, and ability to support its sensors and controllers over a long period, reduce potential supply chain issues and alleviate potential problems for AGDisplays and the customer down the road.

“Working in tandem with Zytronic allows us to serve the customer with high-bright, open- or closed-frame designs, and touchscreen integration services so we can focus on offering the customer a turnkey solution that meets all of their needs,” says Faryna. “With Zytronic’s experience and expertise on the sensor portion, and our team’s display experience, we can offer the customer a one-stop shop regarding their display assembly needs.”