Vishay acquires MaxPower Semi

Vishay Intertechnology Inc., one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, has acquired MaxPower Semiconductor Inc., a San Jose, CA-based fabless power semiconductor provider dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that optimize power management solutions. With a substantial IP portfolio of more than 100 patents, MaxPower’s proprietary device structures and process techniques provide leading edge silicon and SiC MOSFET products. Its SiC product development includes both trench and planar technologies from 650V to 1,700V targeting automotive and industrial applications.

“As Vishay orients the company for growth, innovation will play an important role, and we plan to intensify business development activities focused on acquiring technologies that offer attractive opportunities to expand our product portfolio and strengthen our competitive positioning,” said Marc Zandman, executive chair of the board. “Importantly, this acquisition will enable Vishay to support customers’ advanced development of high voltage electrification applications thereby opening the door for us to provide them with our entire portfolio of products.”

“MaxPower’s team of world-renowned power semiconductor experts brings extensive experience in R&D, design and application of power devices and we look forward to working with the team to develop product offerings that will serve fast-growing markets such as electric vehicles and enhance our leadership in MOSFETs,” said Dr. Gerald Paul, president & CEO.