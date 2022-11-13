Sourcengine rolls-out solution for navigating excess part management

Sourcengine, an e-commerce marketplace for electronic components, has released its new sales portal – a digital resource enabling suppliers to sell excess inventory to over 100,000 professional buyers. The tool’s debut comes at a time when many OEMs and suppliers are faced with an abundance of excess inventory due to supply chain volatility over the past few years.

Backed by Sourceability, a global distributor of electronic components, the new portal combines the reach of Sourcengine’s e-commerce marketplace with the power of Sourceability’s distribution network to digitally sell excess inventory and provide users with a white glove experience that moves inventory fast and with price transparency.

“In the chip manufacturing industry especially, viability of parts is limited by date code restrictions. We are addressing this situation by providing manufacturers and suppliers with a platform where their materials can be resold while also eliminating the extra work on their end,” said Jens Gamperl, CEO and Founder of Sourceability. “While other distributors in the industry may have similar solutions, Sourceability provides an unmatched reach and seamless experience for users.”

To use the platform, suppliers must upload their parts list and determine the markup and final resale pricing, and Sourcengine handles the rest. The marketplace is updated in near real-time and discoverable with indexed product detail pages on all major search engines including Google, Bing, and Baidu – breaking down geographical barriers and expanding digital reach. Additionally, unlike other platforms, suppliers do not have to be responsible for any of the logistics, QC, billing or shipping of parts.