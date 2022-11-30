PEI-Genesis acquires Testco

PEI-Genesis has acquired California-based Testco Inc., a supplier of passive, electromechanical, and interconnect components with 40 years of customer excellence. It was announced today by Steven Fisher, President & CEO of PEI-Genesis. The purchase allows the company to better serve a broader range of customers’ needs for IP&E product solutions.

“We consider ourselves to be the industry’s Trusted Advisors focused on solving our customers’ interconnect problems,” says Fisher. “This acquisition enhances that capability, further encouraging our customers to partner with us for a broader range of products and services.”

Passive, electromechanical, and interconnect components

Testco supplies passive, electromechanical, and interconnect components with superior technical expertise and broad product knowledge. Serving technology companies worldwide for over 40 years, Testco offers creative supply chain solutions to meet customer requirements. With flexible blanket orders, bonded inventory, consolidated shipments, and annual pricing programs, Testco can solve the most difficult supply challenges.

Both companies share common core values, integrating integrity, excellence, service, and commitment to customers into every decision. This partnership will continue to bring great quality products and highly professional service to all customers in the future.

Advertisement

Distributors and rep network

“Being a part of the PEI-Genesis family allows Testco to have the additional resources needed to grow our capabilities and better support our supplier partners and customers,” says Jeff Meyer, President of Testco. “I and the Testco team are excited about this new partnership and opportunity.”

PEI-Genesis will operate Testco as a separate company, continuing to work with Testco as an authorized supplier partner. The Testco division will now be championed by Richard Watt, vice president of North America sales at PEI-Genesis. Testco’s, Jeff Meyer, will remain as president to help grow and integrate its operations into PEI-Genesis. PEI will continue to support the existing Testco distributors and rep network.