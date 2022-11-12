PEI-Genesis named authorized distributor for Nicomatic

PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, has been named an authorized distributor for Nicomatic, a French corporation, globally.

This partnership will bring high-quality rectangular connector products fit for pcb applications, such as board-to-board, board-to-wire, and pcb mount connectors, adding to PEI-Genesis’s existing offering of military, aerospace, and industrial connector solutions. As PEI-Genesis normally provides connectors for ‘outside of the electronics boox’ connectors, this new connection will bring more opportunities to provide additional solutions for customers, including its flagship harsh environment connector product line with over 20 million power, data, and signal configurations, the CMM series.

Nicomatic is well known for its full in-house manufacturing and design capabilities, offering a suit of high-quality products and short term deliveries. With over 45 years of industry experience, Nicomatic aligns well with PEI-Genesis’s 75-year and counting reputation. Nicomatic’s product line card will bring connector solutions featuring power density, space and weight savings, modularity, and customization to our customer base worldwide.

“I am delighted to announce this important strategic partnership between our two companies. I want to thank the Nicomatic team for their fantastic support in making this collaboration a real success.

Between PEI-Genesis and Nicomatic, we have a combined experience of over 120 years of meeting our global customers’ demanding requirements for high-reliability connector solutions in multiple markets including Defense, Industrial, Aviation, Energy, and Medical.