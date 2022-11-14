Mouser signs global disty deal with Menlo Micro

Mouser Electronics Inc. has reached a new distribution agreement with Menlo Micro, a manufacturer responsible for creating an entirely new category of electronic switches for RF, microwave, millimeter wave, ac-dc power solutions and much more. Through the agreement, Mouser is now stocking Menlo Micro Ideal Switch products.

The Menlo Micro Ideal Switch delivers the benefits of both an electromechanical relay and a semiconductor switch with no compromises. The tiny, fast, and reliable MEMS-based switching devices withstand extreme temperatures, boast ultra-low losses and can handle thousands of watts. Plus, they can be manufactured at scale with conventional semiconductor equipment. The Ideal Switch can be used for test and measurement, medical, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, smart switches and plugs, Mil-Aero, Internet of Things (IoT), computing, switch matrix, wireless infrastructure, 5G networks and many more applications.

The Menlo Micro product line now available from Mouser includes the MM5600 double-pole, double-throw (DPDT) differential switch, which can operate up to 40 Gbps for digital signaling applications or high-performance RF applications up to 20 GHz. The device also offers two separate single-ended ports and a considerable 90% reduction in size when compared with comparable electromechanical relay solutions. Mouser also stocks the MM5120, DC – 18 GHz single-pole, four-throw (SP4T) switch; the MM5130 high-power SP4T RF switch; and the MM5140 high-power, dc – 6 GHz RF SP4T switch that integrates a charge pump/driver circuit with flexible SPI and GPIO interface controls.