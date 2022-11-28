LoRa Alliance expands certification program

The LoRa Alliance, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced that LoRaWAN certification is now available for end-devices using static context header compression (SCHC). Certification is based on the LoRa Alliance technical specifications for IPv6 published last May, which enable the deployment of IPv6 over LoRaWAN solutions.

As previously announced, the first applications to leverage SCHC for IPv6 over LoRaWAN are smart metering and IoT applications in the smart grid, just two of many applications requiring the use of IPv6-based standards. Solutions using LoRaWAN for metering include proactive consumption monitoring, leak detection warnings and automatic shutoffs, and solutions for balancing electricity supply and demand. Easy and cost-effective to deploy, LoRaWAN is ideal for identifying and managing unmeasured losses, which currently reach into the billions of dollars each year, in addition to helping to conserve energy. Similar benefits can be realized for water and gas metering, with LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices communicating over open standards enabling scale to address these growing markets.

“As deployments continue to grow to the tens or hundreds of millions of devices, the importance of using open standards has never been greater,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Certifying IPv6 over LoRaWAN for end-devices gives end users the level of certainty needed to deploy and benefit from IP-based solutions. With vendors now able to certify LoRaWAN end-devices using SCHC, customers can confidently commit to massive utilities deployments. This will further drive digital industrialization across a wide variety of new markets and applications, which will in turn enable massive IoT.”

