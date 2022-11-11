Henkel and Quad Industries partner on health patches

Henkel and Quad Industries, a Belgian specialist in printed electronics, have developed a new concept to enable innovations for smart health patches with accelerated speed to market at lower cost. The partners are offering a demo package of 12 electrodes that customers can order online. The demo package is designed to allow engineers to quickly test the functionalities of their concepts, significantly reducing the development time by up to three months and lowering the overall design costs.

One-stop shop for innovation

Medical engineers can use these patches to test their initial concepts, allowing them to move into the phase of custom design much sooner, in a more targeted way. This approach aims to enable a more efficient design, saving at least one prototyping cycle and the respective time and cost invest. In addition, customers can find all relevant information and materials in a few clicks, where previously, they needed to coordinate with various suppliers, from design to production, according to Stijn Gillissen, global manager for printed electronics at Henkel.

This new approach also represents a significant shift in the health patch value chain for Henkel, from its initial position as supplier of materials and inks for the patches to the dedicated partner for the entire prototyping process, from design to proof of concept for production, in collaboration with Quad Industries.

“With this unique offer of demo electrodes, we can really help to further boost the great innovations that are in the pipeline of many of today’s healthcare start-ups and electrode manufacturers,” says Gillissen. “We strongly believe in the potential of this approach, enabling a new efficient way of product development in an industry that is in full expansion.”