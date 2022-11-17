Harting opens new Mexican facility to accommodate growth

Harting Mexico Manufacturing announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility with an inaugural ribbon-cutting event recently. The manufacturing facility is critical to the firm’s in-the-region, for-the-region strategy, as it will continue to focus on supplying world-class connectivity solutions for key vertical markets, including machinery, data centres, e-Mobility and semiconductor manufacturing. The new plant is strategically located a few miles from the Guanajuato International Airport to ensure quick and reliable customer shipments throughout the Americas.

“With this new facility, we are well-positioned for the future,” said the firm’s Chairman of the Board Philip Harting, in a virtual address. “When we look at the future, we take a long-term perspective. We consider not only the company in Mexico and our global active technology group but the future of generations to come. The facility was designed to reduce our carbon footprint and CO2 emissions. The new production facility meets state-of-the-art standards and is fully geared for energy efficiency.”

Harting opened its first plant in Guanajuato in 2016 in a 1,200-sqm facility with 143 employees. In less than six years, the company outgrew the facility. The new building offers 4,300-sqm of manufacturing and warehousing space with an additional 3,000-sqm reserved for future growth.