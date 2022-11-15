Electronic Products & Technology

Emergent Vision rolls out latest addition to award-winning camera line

EP&T Magazine   

Automation / Robotics Electronics Engineering cameras GigE Technology vision

B.C. firm introduces 127.7MP 25GigE camera featuring Sony IMX661 CMOS sensor

Emergent Vision Technologies, a Port Coquitlam BC-based pioneer in high-speed GigE Vision cameras and vision technologies, introduces the 127.7MP HB-127-S, the latest addition to its award-winning Bolt 25GigE cameras. Through its 25GigE SFP28 interface, the camera captures full resolution (13400 x 9528) images at 19.9fps. Available in monochrome and colour versions, the camera features Sony’s IMX661 CMOS image sensor — a 127.7 MP, 56.7mm CMOS image sensor with 3.45 x 3.45µm pixel size. Both GigE Vision and GenICam compliant, the camera reaches 19.9 fps in 8-bit, 10-bit, and 12-bit modes.

“Evolving machine vision and imaging applications — both on the factory floor and beyond — often require bleeding edge technologies suitable for the unique needs of the customer,” said John Ilett, president and CTO at Emergent Vision Technologies. “The HB-127-S gives systems integrators and OEMs who require options for sensor size and speeds a reliable, high-performance camera for machine vision applications”

Source: Emergent Vision Technologies

 

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
DALSA introduces Genie camera for medical X-Ray and 3D laser profiling applications
Machine vision camera makes the right connections
Raspberry Pi breaks new ground with quality camera
Ambarella and eInfochips team on Edge AI vision design services