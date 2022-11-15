Emergent Vision rolls out latest addition to award-winning camera line

Emergent Vision Technologies, a Port Coquitlam BC-based pioneer in high-speed GigE Vision cameras and vision technologies, introduces the 127.7MP HB-127-S, the latest addition to its award-winning Bolt 25GigE cameras. Through its 25GigE SFP28 interface, the camera captures full resolution (13400 x 9528) images at 19.9fps. Available in monochrome and colour versions, the camera features Sony’s IMX661 CMOS image sensor — a 127.7 MP, 56.7mm CMOS image sensor with 3.45 x 3.45µm pixel size. Both GigE Vision and GenICam compliant, the camera reaches 19.9 fps in 8-bit, 10-bit, and 12-bit modes.

“Evolving machine vision and imaging applications — both on the factory floor and beyond — often require bleeding edge technologies suitable for the unique needs of the customer,” said John Ilett, president and CTO at Emergent Vision Technologies. “The HB-127-S gives systems integrators and OEMs who require options for sensor size and speeds a reliable, high-performance camera for machine vision applications”