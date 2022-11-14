electronica 2022: industry anticipation is high

electronica, the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics, will take place in 14 halls on the Munich exhibition grounds from November 15 to 18, 2022. On the eve of the event three questions were posed to Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO of Messe München, on the significance of the trade fair, this year’s highlights and main topics and the reason why electronica is offering a glimpse of the future.

Q. What has been the response in the industry to the return of electronica?

“Anticipation in the industry is high, since the last in-person trade fair took place four years ago due to the pandemic. electronica is the world’s most important industry gathering—and the only one this year—that seamlessly covers the entire spectrum of electronics and brings together the key players, decision makers and visionaries of the global electronics community. More than 2,000 exhibitors, covering a wide range of topics, have already registered to present their latest technologies and solutions at the trade fair. And we are particularly excited for SEMICON Europa, the leading European microelectronics trade fair, which will take place alongside electronica for the second time and perfectly expand its offering.”

Q. What highlights can visitors look forward to?

“In terms of content, electronica is not only very well positioned because of the range of topics covered by its exhibitors, but also because of its extensive supporting program, in which industry experts will impart their wealth of specialist knowledge. As is tradition, the trade fair will be complemented by the electronica Conferences, which this year will deal with the topics of Automotive, Embedded Platforms, and Wireless Systems and Applications. The electronica Forums will focus in particular on applications and solutions, and are valuable sources of inspiration for visitors thanks to their practical presentations and panel discussions. And one issue of importance to us is the topic of career planning and promoting new talent to combat the shortage of specialist workers in the industry.”

Q. What is the significance of electronica and what topics are particularly in focus this year?

“electronica is the most important international gathering for the electronics industry as it offers a 360° view of current and future developments, innovations and industry topics. In 2022, the trade fair will be held under the motto ‘Driving sustainable progress,’ as the electronics industry plays a vital role in paving the way for future societal topics and for the transition to an all-electric society. The CEOs of leading semiconductor companies will also discuss the industry’s contribution to protecting the climate at the exclusive CEO Roundtable. Additional topics of global relevance running through the trade fair include electric mobility, cybersecurity, embedded systems, industrial IoT, sustainability, smart energy, connectivity, AI, sensors and measurement technology. With electronica, we offer a platform that brings together experts and users, and that demonstrates practice-oriented, sustainable solutions for combating the challenges of our time.”