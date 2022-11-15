Blaize and J-Squared partner on AI-enabled ruggedized computer solutions

J-Squared Technologies Inc., a leading provider of ruggedized computing hardware solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Blaize, enabling the distribution of the firm’s Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture hardware and software technologies.

“In many industries, SWaP-C (size, weight and power – cost) has become a critical – if not top – priority. Our mission is to educate ourselves on technologies that can meet these demanding requirements and provide exceptional performance. Blaize’s products check these boxes,” said Jeff Gibson, CEO and founder of J-Squared. “Their GSP architecture makes it possible to deliver AI solutions at the edge efficiently and cost-effectively. With our worldwide distribution capability, this partnership enables both Blaize and J-Squared to address a growing market need.”

J-Squared is a global provider of ruggedized hardware systems and support that meet and exceed MIL-standard requirements for harsh environments in the military, aerospace, mining, transportation, and energy sectors. With multiple form factors, Blaize brings a new class of programmability and efficiency benefits of its GSP architecture to embedded systems. The small form factor SoM is suitable for rugged and challenging environments and embedded systems that need an extended temperature range experienced in harsh environments.

“Blaize’s tightly coupled software and hardware deliver an end-to-end efficient, usable AI edge workflow providing solutions demanded by ruggedized environments,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and co-founder of Blaize.” Providing our architectural solution and collaborating with J Squared reinforces their commitment to delivering best-in-class ruggedized computing hardware solutions.”