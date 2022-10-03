TI’s begins production at 300mm wafer fab in Texas

Texas Instruments (TI) has commenced initial production at its newest 300-millimeter wafer fab in Richardson, Texas, and will ramp over the coming months to support the future growth of semiconductors in electronics.

The latest fab (RFAB2) is now connected to the original (RFAB1), which opened in 2009 as the world’s first 300mm analog wafer fab, and represents one of six 300mm wafer fabs TI is adding to its manufacturing operations.

“We are thrilled to see initial production running through our newest and largest 300mm wafer fab, which is part of our investment to expand internal manufacturing capacity for the long term,” said Kyle Flessner, senior vice president, Technology and Manufacturing Group, TI. “This milestone is a result of close collaboration between our construction, facilities and manufacturing teams and we’re excited to ramp output over the coming months to support our customers’ demand for years to come.”

Building advanced manufacturing

The new fab is more than 30% larger than RFAB1, offering more than 630,000 square feet of total clean room space between the two fabs. The facility boasts 15 miles of automated, overhead delivery systems that will seamlessly move wafers between the two fabs once fully built out. At full production, the Richardson fabs will manufacture more than 100-million analog chips every day that will go into electronics everywhere – from renewable energy sources to electric vehicles.

“Having these two fabs connected within one manufacturing site in Richardson, Texas, provides great operational efficiencies and scale, allowing us to better support our customers,” Flessner said. “We’ve been in North Texas for more than 90 years and are proud of the great partnership we have with the Richardson community. This is an exciting time for our employees and all of North Texas as we continue to build semiconductor manufacturing excellence together.”